Highland Heights council member arrested, charged with sexual abuse

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky council member was arrested and charged with sexual abuse Sunday, the Highland Heights Police Department said.

Police said they began investigating 32-year-old Jesse Hockenbury on Jan. 21. Hockenbury currently sits on the Highland Heights City Council and is an attorney in the area.

During their investigation, police executed a search warrant Sunday, and Hockenbury was charged with sexual abuse in the third degree. Police did not give specifics on what led to the charge.

Hockenbury was transported to and lodged at the Campbell County Detention Center. He is no longer listed as a current inmate at the jail.

Police said the investigation into Hockenbury is still ongoing. Hockenbury is set to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 23.

A spokesperson with the city told us that Hockenbury is still an active council member, and the only way to remove him is a unanimous decision by the full council.