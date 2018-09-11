Fort Thomas first grader gets new prosthetic leg

FORT THOMAS, Ky. -- Anna Grace Philippe is sporting a brand new prosthetic leg this school year, complete with “fierce” lightning bolts and a giant unicorn.

The 6-year-old said she thinks her new leg is awesome, but she doesn’t want her classmates at Johnson Elementary to think of her differently because of it.

“I don't like people asking about it,” she said. “Never call it a zombie leg. Don't call it a robot leg, and be respectful."

Anna Grace got her prosthetic from Nashville-based Amputee Blade Runner, an organization that makes custom prosthetics for kids free of charge. The organization will give Anna Grace new prosthetics until she turns 18.

Anna Grace’s mom, Wynne Philippe, went with her on the first day of school to talk to her classmates about her prosthetic.

"We were kind of hopeful that by coming to talk to the other kids that we could just kind of eliminate the mystery behind it,” she said.

Both Wynne and Anna Grace think it’s importance to teach people acceptance at an early age.

"People can always make your heart love other people even though they look different,” Anna Grace said.