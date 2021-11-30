Campbell County Schools obtain old DAV building for new school

COLD SPRING, Ky. — The old Disabled American Veterans building on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring will become a new middle school for Campbell County Schools, according to a press release from the district.

The district petitioned a court to declare the property condemned and available to seize for public use under eminent domain rights. On Tuesday, the district announced that, for the price of $5.5 million, the building now belongs to Campbell County Schools.

Campbell County Schools have been searching for a viable location for a second middle school for more than a decade, according to a press release from the district. The current middle school in Alexandria is the third-largest middle school in all of the Commonwealth, with over 1,200 students.

"The former DAV building is approximately 125,000 square feet of office and warehouse/distribution space, sitting on 30 acres," reads a release from the district. "This space can be easily renovated into a second middle school to relieve congestion at the current middle school and will be done at a significant savings to taxpayers."

The district has also been specifically searching for a location further north to accommodate students who are further from the Alexandria middle school.

"This is an exceptional opportunity for our students and families in the north as this site will provide a middle school much closer to their homes, reducing travel times and for our southern families, as the congestion in our current middle school will be cut in half," said Dr. David Rust, Campbell County Schools' superintendent, in a press release.

The DAV vacated the building earlier in 2021 for a newly built headquarters in Erlanger, leaving the Cold Spring building empty.

