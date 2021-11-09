Watch
Campbell County lake to be stocked with trout, catfish

Robert J. Barth Lake
Posted at 1:04 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 13:04:39-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials will soon begin stocking a northern Kentucky lake with trout and catfish, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said.

The move comes as the Robert J. Barth Lake in Campbell County was added to the agency’s Fishing in Neighborhoods program that stocks lakes in park-like settings near communities.

The lake in Cold Spring is scheduled to receive its first stock of rainbow trout on Nov. 16, the agency said in a statement. More trout will be added in February and March. Catfish will be added in March, April, May and June, officials said.

In addition, bass and sunfish will be stocked as needed to keep the fish population balanced.

There are a total of 45 lakes in 28 counties that are part of the Fishing in Neighborhoods program.

