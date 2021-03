BELLEVUE, Ky. — A shelter in place order has been lifted for Bellevue residents after police took a suspect into custody on Union Street.

Police had asked residents near the 300 block of Union Street to stay indoors, issuing a warning on social media just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers on scene told WCPO a high-risk warrant was being served on that street, and the person was taken into custody after 11 p.m.

Bellevue Police lifted the shelter in place order by 11:15 p.m.