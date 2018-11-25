Country Cousin Bakery to close Alexandria location after 50 years

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. -- A beloved bakery will no longer serve long johns, twists and sprinkled doughnuts out of its shop on E. Main Street.

Michael Reinhardt, the owner of Country Cousin Bakery, confirmed Sunday he sold his business, and the bakery will be opening in Martin, Slovakia, a small country in April 2019.

Reinhardt said the decision to close the Alexandria location has been two years in the making. Moving the bakery is a “bittersweet tale,” Reinhardt said.

The bakery, which operated on historic Main Street for 50 years, will serve its last treats on Dec. 23.