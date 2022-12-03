1 dead, 1 charged with murder after early Saturday morning bar fight in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — One person is dead and another is in custody after an early Saturday morning bar fight in Newport, Newport police said.

Around 1:31 a.m. in the 600 block of Monmouth Street, officers responded to a fight inside a bar, and the altercation led to someone being shot.

That individual died due to the shooting.

The identity of person killed is not being released at this time, police said.

Police said they were able to identify a suspect through witness statements, and 30-year-old Robert McKay was arrested. He has been charged with murder, police said.

McKay is currently being held at the Campbell County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

He will next be in court on Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call the Newport Police Department and request to speak to a detective. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the tip line at 859-261-8477.