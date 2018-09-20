Woman says contractor tried to upskirt her in her home

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Another alleged upskirting incident has occurred in West Chester, this time in a woman’s own home, the Journal-News reported Thursday.

A 34-year-old woman told police a contractor working in her home tried to take an “up-the-skirt” photo of her at around 5 p.m. Sept. 4, according to township spokesperson Barb Wilson.

The case is under investigation.

Two upskirting incidents were also reported July 28 by shoppers at the Target store in the Voice of America shopping center. Wilson said those cases are also still under investigation.

