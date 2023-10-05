Watch Now
Woman dies from injuries in hospital one week after West Chester crash

Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 05, 2023
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a West Chester crash on September 28, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner reported 75-year-old Linda Roark died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the coroner's office said Roark had been in the hospital since the crash in September.

The crash happened at around 4:42 p.m. on State Route 42 at Cox Road in West Chester that day. It involved four different vehicles, and SR-42 was closed briefly after the crash.

Officials did not say how many people were in the four vehicles.

