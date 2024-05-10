Three-judge panel finds Gurpreet Singh guilty of West Chester quadruple homicide

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After deliberating for less than three hours, a three-judge panel has determined Gurpreet Singh is guilty of shooting his wife and three of her family members to death in April 2019.

Singh was convicted of all four counts of aggravated murder, and the firearm specifications attached to each charge.

This is the second time 40-year-old Gurpreet Singh stood trial for the quadruple homicide that left his wife, 39-year-old Shalinderjit Kaur; her parents, 59-year-old Hakiakat Singh Pannag and 62-year-old Parmjit Kaur; and Parmjit's sister, 58-year-old Amarjit Kaur dead.

In the first trial, which took place in October 2022, the jury was not able to come to a unanimous decision, leading to a hung jury after more than 14 hours of deliberation.

This time, Singh opted to waive his right to a jury trial, opting instead for a three-judge panel — a rarity in a death penalty case. That panel was comprised of Judges Greg Howard, Greg Stephens and Keith Spaeth.

Just as in a jury trial, the verdict by a three-judge panel in the guilt phase must be unanimous. In the mitigation phase, the verdict among the judges must be unanimous for death, if it is not, the ruling is life without the possibility of parole, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

The defense and prosecution agreed during the trial that Singh was there as his family members were shot to death; the prosecutors say he was the killer, and the defense says he was a witness.

The motive, according to prosecutors, was Singh’s mistress and money disputes with his father-in-law. That drove Singh to commit the murder after assuring his three children were out of the apartment with his cousins, prosecutors allege. And Singh never told anyone he had witnessed the murders — not police, not other family members.

But the defense pointed to an ongoing continuous dispute Hakikat had over land in India with at least one person with a criminal past as the reason for the family’s’ slaying.

Calixto Hernandez was the only defense witness, testifying via Zoom from Kentucky.

Hernandez lived in the Wyntree Drive apartments on April 28, 2019, the night of the murders. He said he heard gunshots and someone “running into the trees.”

He said the person was dressed in a hoodie and was running fast.

During cross examination Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Jon Marshall asked Hernandez if he remembered telling police on the night of the murders the had not heard any suspicious noises such as gunshots.

“I don’t remember what I said to then to be honest,” Hernandez said.

Before resting its case, Singh was quizzed by the three-judge panel to ensure he was voluntarily giving up his right to testify in his own defense.

“Yes, sir,” Singh answered.