WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — A pedestrian was hit and killed in West Chester on Saturday night.

Barb Wilson, spokesperson for West Chester Township, said a man aged 20-30 was hit on Cincinnati-Dayton Road on Saturday evening. Officials have not released his identity.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him stopped and called 911, Wilson said.

Police have not announced any charges for the driver involved or a possible cause for the crash.