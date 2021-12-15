Watch
Ohio AG: Human trafficking victims found at two Ohio massage parlors, including one in West Chester

Staff photo by Craig Chatham
The door to Reflexology in West Chester. The massage parlor was raided by West Chester police and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation in December. Three human trafficking victims were discovered during the raid.
Reflexology in West Chester raided for human trafficking
Posted at 10:56 AM, Dec 15, 2021
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Five suspected human trafficking victims were found at two Ohio massage parlors, including one in West Chester, the Ohio Attorney General's office announced in a press release Wednesday.

West Chester police contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in July about tips it received on an illegal massage parlor operating in the city. A tip was also sent to BCI by the Chillicothe Police Department in June about a similar massage parlor.

On Dec. 7, the agencies involved issued search warrants at Foot Reflexology on 7320 Kingsgate Way in West Chester Township and Lucky Asian Bodywork on 1532 N. Bridge St. in Chillicothe.

Three victims were discovered at the West Chester location and two were discovered in Chillicothe. The release said victim's advocates were on hand during the search at both locations.

"This isn't just commercial sex," Yost stated in a press release on Wednesday. "It's a victim under the control of another who is forced into sex work. The difference in human trafficking, simply put, is two versus three people: When money transfers to a third party and a victim is forced to engage in any kind of sex work for fear of repercussions, that is human trafficking – and it is illegal."

The release said the investigations are ongoing and will be referred to county prosecutors once they're completed.

