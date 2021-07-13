Officials: Three people dead after Tuesday morning fire in West Chester mobile home park

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people died Tuesday morning after they were trapped in a mobile home which caught fire, according to a West Chester Township fire chief.

Around midnight, a police officer saw smoke coming from the Princeton Crossing mobile home park, and when they investigated the cause of the smoke, they found a trailer on fire. Firefighter were then called to the park.

When firefighters came on scene, they found three people trapped inside the mobile home and pulled them from the structure. First responders performed CPR on all three victims before taking two of them to West Chester Hospital and the other to Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital. However, all three victims died from their injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Officials said most of the fire was in the back bedroom of the home and the roof partially collapsed. A wall also collapsed, but most of the home is intact.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

