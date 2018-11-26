Memorial 'Mom' ornament found on recycled tree in West Chester Township

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — For the second time this year, the Community Services department in West Chester is looking for the owners of a Christmas ornament found on a recycled holiday tree.

The silver “Merry Christmas From Heaven” ornament is engraved with the words “In Loving Memory Mom 12-9-13.”

Township officials tweeted about the found ornament on Mother’s Day in May hoping the owners would come forward. Staff members saved the ornament from the wood chipper.

FOUND: Help reunite this "MOM" ornament with its family this #MothersDay. If you recycled a holiday tree in #WestChesterOH and forgot an ornament, call 759-7301. pic.twitter.com/SCZ8OiBYdK — West Chester Township (@westchestertwp) May 13, 2018

Now that residents are getting ready to decorate the tree, the township posted a second notice about the ornament on Nov. 20.

If the ornament belongs to your family, call 513-759-7301.