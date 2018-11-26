Memorial 'Mom' ornament found on recycled tree in West Chester Township

Township looking for owner months later

WCPO Staff
10:28 AM, Nov 26, 2018
Engraved “In Loving Memory” ornament found on a recycled tree in West Chester Township. Township staff members are looking for its owner.

West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — For the second time this year, the Community Services department in West Chester is looking for the owners of a Christmas ornament found on a recycled holiday tree.

The silver “Merry Christmas From Heaven” ornament is engraved with the words “In Loving Memory Mom 12-9-13.”

Township officials tweeted about the found ornament on Mother’s Day in May hoping the owners would come forward. Staff members saved the ornament from the wood chipper.

Now that residents are getting ready to decorate the tree, the township posted a second notice about the ornament on Nov. 20.

If the ornament belongs to your family, call 513-759-7301.

