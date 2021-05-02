Man injured in early morning shooting on I-75

An early morning shooting on Interstate 75 left the victim hospitalized and multiple lanes of the highway closed for several hours.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the victim had been driving soutbound on I-75 around 3 a.m. when another car pulled up beside him. A person in that car fired into his, striking him multiple times.

Highway patrol troopers and officers from the West Chester Police Department found the victim near the Union Centre Boulevard exit off I-75 and transported him to UC West Chester Hospital.

His injuries are non-life-threatening, according to OSHP Sgt. Nathan Pabin.

Authorities did not release any information about the shooter or their vehicle.

Anyone with information about the attack should call OSHP at 513-932-4444.