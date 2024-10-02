Former West Chester social worker, youth counselor given $500K bond for allegedly raping multiple children

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A former social worker and youth counselor in West Chester was in court Wednesday for allegations of sexually abusing minors.

Michael Lesko was given a $500,000 straight bond for his seven counts of raping a minor under the age of 13. He was charged with crimes against five victims.

On Wednesday, Lesko's defense team issued a not guilty plea for the charges.

Prosecutor Jackie Welp said Lesko groomed the children.

A spokesperson for West Chester Township previously said that Lesko operated a privately-run counseling service out of his West Chester residence. His defense said he was working at UC Medical Center during the time of some allegations.

"Due to the grooming activity, ages of the victims and the trusted positions Lesko held, it is possible that there are other victims that have not been identified," the spokesperson wrote in an email when Lesko was indicted. "The investigation reported that Lesko had been engaging in the abuse for the past 15 years."

Abuse cases tied to Lesko were also reported in Montgomery County, Warren County and Butler County, the spokesperson said.

Lesko was arrested in Georgia after he was indicted, and the prosecution claims he fled, which his defense attorneys deny. The defense said Lesko happened to be staying with his parents at the time of his arrest.

He has since been extradited to the Butler County Jail. If his bond is paid, he's been ordered to stay within Butler, Montgomery, Warren and Clermont counties. He also cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Lesko is expected to be back in court on Monday, Oct. 21.

Police said anyone with additional information about Lesko, or anyone who may have been a victim of Lesko's alleged actions can contact 513-759-7270.

