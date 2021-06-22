Victim ID’d in fatal pedestrian strike in Butler County

A Dayton man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed Saturday morning on Ohio 4 in Butler County, according to the Journal-News.

Tommy James Johnson, 44, died of multiple traumatic injuries and his death was ruled an accident, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

On Monday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office asked for help identifying a man struck and killed Saturday morning while he was walking on Ohio 4, south of Keister Road in Madison Twp.

The man walked into the path of a northbound truck at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 2019 Kenworth tanker truck was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office. No charges have been filed against the driver, an official said.

