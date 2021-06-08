Victim ID’d in fatal construction worker strike in Butler County

A 21-year-old man has been identified as the construction worker killed Monday afternoon when he was struck on Ohio 73 near Jacksonburg Road in Wayne Township, according to the Journal-News.

Alexander M. King 21, of Higginsport Ohio was working as a flagger for Elex Inc. when he as struck by a vehicle, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Distracted driving and impairment do not appear to be a factor, officials said.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning shared news about the death of the worker Monday night on social media.

“It is again another example of why we keep demanding that drivers move over, slow down, and pay attention to road workers. These crashes should never happen,” he said.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call about 1:08 p.m. that a pedestrian had been struck not far from the recently completed roundabout.

A man called 911 and told dispatchers, “I just had a flagger get hit by a car, I don’t know if he is alive or dead.”

The caller said the injured man was not moving. The driver who hit the person stayed at the scene, he said.

“I don’t feel nothing,” the caller says after kneeling beside the injured man. “He was flagging and the person run right into him.”

King was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton, formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he later died.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also was called to the scene.

