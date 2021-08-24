Deputies: 9-year-old dead, others injured Monday in Butler Co. crash

SAINT CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 9-year-old is dead and other children and adults were injured in a Monday night crash in St. Clair Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said around 9:45 p.m. Monday, a minivan was driving west on West Taylor School Road and didn't stop at a stop sign. A pickup truck was driving south on Eaton Road at the same time and struck the minivan in the intersection of Eaton and West Taylor School roads.

Deputies said the 9-year-old passenger was ejected from the minivan and pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old passenger was also ejected from the minivan and was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital for severe injuries.

First responders transported the driver of the van, a 56-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old passenger to Fort Hamilton for injuries from the crash. An adult passenger declined treatment at the scene. The driver of the truck also declined treatment at the scene, but went to Fort Hamilton for a medical evaluation.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash, and they said drugs and alcohol don't appear to be factors in this crash at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.