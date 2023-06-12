Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler County

Actions

Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after hitting Butler County deputy’s cruiser during chase

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police-lights
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 14:48:07-04

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A man wanted for striking a Sheriff’s cruiser during a vehicle pursuit was taken into custody Monday, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

Members of the Butler County Regional Narcotics Taskforce along with the U.S. Marshals arrested Jarred Hignite without incident at the Villages of Wildwood Apartments on Monday, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

On May 22, Hignite was involved in a vehicle pursuit during which he struck a Sheriff’s cruiser. Hignite has been booked into the Butler County Jail, and is facing charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest, and a parole violation, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.

 

More Ohio government news:
Ohio Supreme Court says Issue 1 ballot language must be rewritten Gov. DeWine: $54 million dedicated to preventing deadly Ohio traffic crashes The Ohio River Challenge: Paddlers dock in Cincinnati on their 10 day expedition

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.