Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after hitting Butler County deputy’s cruiser during chase

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A man wanted for striking a Sheriff’s cruiser during a vehicle pursuit was taken into custody Monday, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

Members of the Butler County Regional Narcotics Taskforce along with the U.S. Marshals arrested Jarred Hignite without incident at the Villages of Wildwood Apartments on Monday, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

On May 22, Hignite was involved in a vehicle pursuit during which he struck a Sheriff’s cruiser. Hignite has been booked into the Butler County Jail, and is facing charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest, and a parole violation, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.