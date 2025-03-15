Sheriff: Motorcyclist hits guardrail, struck by truck in fatal crash in Butler County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after he struck a guardrail before being hit by a truck in a crash in Hanover Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the crash occurred just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Millville Oxford Road and Reily Millville Road.

A 31-year-old man driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Millville Oxford Road when he crossed into the southbound lane, went off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. The man was thrown off the motorcycle and slid into the roadway before he was hit by a truck headed east on Reily Millville Road, the sheriff's office said.

The man's motorcycle was also struck by another vehicle headed south on Millville Oxford Road, and the driver of that vehicle fled the scene before deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said AirCare was called for the motorcyclist, but he died before he was transported to the hospital.

The sheriff's office is investigating speed and alcohol as suspected contributing factors to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Steven Poff at 513-785-1218.