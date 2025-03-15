Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler County

Actions

Sheriff: Motorcyclist hits guardrail, struck by truck in fatal crash in Butler County

Butler Co. Sheriff Car.png
Butler County Sheriff Office
Butler Co. Sheriff Car.png
Posted

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after he struck a guardrail before being hit by a truck in a crash in Hanover Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the crash occurred just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Millville Oxford Road and Reily Millville Road.

A 31-year-old man driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Millville Oxford Road when he crossed into the southbound lane, went off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. The man was thrown off the motorcycle and slid into the roadway before he was hit by a truck headed east on Reily Millville Road, the sheriff's office said.

The man's motorcycle was also struck by another vehicle headed south on Millville Oxford Road, and the driver of that vehicle fled the scene before deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said AirCare was called for the motorcyclist, but he died before he was transported to the hospital.

The sheriff's office is investigating speed and alcohol as suspected contributing factors to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Steven Poff at 513-785-1218.

Watch Live:

Scripps News Weekend

More local news:
Adams County student's women's history-inspired mural deemed 'inappropriate' Harrison teacher organizes grassroots campaign to protest Trump Administration UC facing DOE investigation for alleged mishandling of antisemitism complaints

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money