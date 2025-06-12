Sheriff: 6-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Butler County home

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 6-year-old has died after being pulled from a private swimming pool at a Butler County home Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Richard Jones said deputies and medical personnel were called to a home in Morgan Township at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported drowning. When they arrived, they were told a 6-year-old who had been swimming with other children under adult supervision did not return to the surface after entering the deep end with snorkeling gear.

The child's mother noticed and pulled the child from the pool, beginning CPR. The child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's, where they were later pronounced dead.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," Jones said in a release. "Incidents involving children are the most difficult calls our deputies respond to. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this incredibly difficult time."

The incident remains under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.