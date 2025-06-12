Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler County

Actions

Sheriff: 6-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Butler County home

butler county sheriff at scene
Rob Pieper/WCPO
butler county sheriff at scene
Posted
and last updated

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 6-year-old has died after being pulled from a private swimming pool at a Butler County home Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Richard Jones said deputies and medical personnel were called to a home in Morgan Township at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported drowning. When they arrived, they were told a 6-year-old who had been swimming with other children under adult supervision did not return to the surface after entering the deep end with snorkeling gear.

The child's mother noticed and pulled the child from the pool, beginning CPR. The child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's, where they were later pronounced dead.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," Jones said in a release. "Incidents involving children are the most difficult calls our deputies respond to. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this incredibly difficult time."

The incident remains under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Murder At 13,000 Feet

More local news:
Has your Cincinnati neighborhood seen a rise in violent crime? We look into it Blue Ash council to vote on new stadium, indoor event facility at Summit Park Kings Island visitors joined by thousands of cicadas this summer

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.