Sheriff: 27-year-old man wanted in Butler County on multiple charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 27-year-old man who escaped Monday, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is searching for Marcus Benjamin Moore, who has been charged with escape, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

It's unclear where Moore escaped from, but he is known to frequent the Middletown, Lemon Township and Oxford areas, the sheriff's office said.

If you see Moore or know of his whereabouts, you're asked not to approach him.

Anyone with information regarding Moore's location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 513-785-1300.

