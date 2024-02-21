Sheriff: 13-year-old boy accidentally shot near Butler County post office

OVERPECK, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was accidentally shot near a Butler County post office Wednesday afternoon, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials first said a shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Overpeck post office. The sheriff's office later said it happened at a residence in the 2400 block of Jackson Road, near the post office.

The boy was airlifted to Dayton Children's Hospital. The sheriff's office said he was "alert and conscious."

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.