Ross Twp. firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

A 23-year-old Ross Twp. firefighter died Monday night in a motorcycle crash.

Brandon Sparks, of Millville-Oxford Road, was killed in the crash that happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Stillwell Road in Reily Twp.

“It is with heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of one of our firefighters last night while off-duty,” the fie department posted on Facebook today. “Brandon Sparks joined Ross Township Fire Department as an Explorer while in high school and was hired as a part-time firefighter/EMT after graduation. He recently celebrated his 5 year anniversary with the department. You will be missed tremendously and loved forever by all of us. Once arrangements are made we will post them.”

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office crash report, Sparks was traveling east in the 5600 block of Stillwell attempting to negotiate a curve on his Harley Davidson when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road striking a fence, an embankment then spun 180 degrees coming to rest against a tree.

“He was just such a good kid,” said Ross Twp. Fire Chief Steve Miller. “He started with us when he was about 15 in our fire explorer program and his dad was a former Ross Twp. firefighter, so he was following in his dad’s footsteps. He was just so eager and enthusiastic.”

Miller said Sparks leaves behind two “beautiful little kids.”

‘He was a great father, it is just heart wrenching,” Miller said.