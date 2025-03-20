Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyRoss Township

Actions

PD: Former Ross High School student arrested after making threats against district

Former student arrested, accused of making school threats
Journal-News
Journal-News
<p>Ross Township police vehicle (file photo)</p>
Former student arrested, accused of making school threats
Posted
and last updated

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A former Ross High School student has been arrested after making threats toward the school district, according to Ross Township police.

In a press release, Ross Township Chief of Police Robert Gerhardt said a student notified the school resource officer that a former student, who is currently enrolled in online schooling, “had made threats directed at students within the district.”

The student also reported receiving images of firearms from the suspect.

According to the release, Ross Township police officers “immediately” began searching for the suspect while staying in communication with Ross Lake Local School District administrators. Officers arrested him in the 2100 block of Thrush Avenue. Gerhardt said police also remained at the school until the suspect was in custody.

The former student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with making terroristic threats.

Gerhardt praised the student who reported the threats, saying, "I want to commend the brave Ross High School student who saw something and said something. Their actions played a critical role in allowing us to act swiftly and safely."

The Ross Township Police Department said in the release that it will continue working closely with school officials to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Staying safe from mosquitoes and the diseases they can carry Janet Jackson won't play Cincinnati Music Festival 'due to personal matters' Coroner identifies man shot, killed by police officer on I-75 following pursuit

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money