PD: Former Ross High School student arrested after making threats against district

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A former Ross High School student has been arrested after making threats toward the school district, according to Ross Township police.

In a press release, Ross Township Chief of Police Robert Gerhardt said a student notified the school resource officer that a former student, who is currently enrolled in online schooling, “had made threats directed at students within the district.”

The student also reported receiving images of firearms from the suspect.

According to the release, Ross Township police officers “immediately” began searching for the suspect while staying in communication with Ross Lake Local School District administrators. Officers arrested him in the 2100 block of Thrush Avenue. Gerhardt said police also remained at the school until the suspect was in custody.

The former student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with making terroristic threats.

Gerhardt praised the student who reported the threats, saying, "I want to commend the brave Ross High School student who saw something and said something. Their actions played a critical role in allowing us to act swiftly and safely."

The Ross Township Police Department said in the release that it will continue working closely with school officials to ensure the safety of students and staff.