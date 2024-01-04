'I'm just very glad to be alive right now': Woman speaks out after assault, carjacking in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is speaking out after she was assaulted while her truck was carjacked Tuesday night in Ross Township.

The woman, a Hamilton resident who wants to remain anonymous, was buying lottery tickets at a Marathon gas station, located near the intersection of US 27 and State Route 128, when her truck was stolen.

The woman described the carjacking, which was caught on the gas station's security cameras, as "crazy."

Watch the full security video:

Ross Township Carjacking

In the video, you can see the suspect walk past the woman's truck and inside the gas station. The woman says the man rushed into the gas station as she was going to exit, and that's when he snatched her keys from her hand.

The woman followed and tried to fight the man off from stealing her truck before he struck her causing her to fall to the ground as he entered the vehicle.

"I mean I just went for it," the woman said. "I went out and grabbed the heck out of him, and he pushed me to the ground."

The woman then got to her feet and fought to open the driverside door before the man drove off.

"When I was opening the door, opening the door, opening the door," the woman said. "He looked at me and said 'see ya' and drove off."

The woman said she has a sore tailbone and swollen finger after the carjacking. She also credited her "fight or flight" actions to her job as a nurse where you act first, react second.

"I probably wasn't thinking because he could've had a gun, and he didn't but he could have," the woman said. "And I'm just very glad to be alive right now, yeah, very glad."

The woman's belongings, including a brand new designer purse from her daughter, were inside the truck.

"I don't know why he did that to me," the woman said. "Why did he do that to me?"

Ross Township police are still searching for the suspect and the truck, which is a red 2003 Chevy Silverado with an Ohio license plate reading 391ZPY.

The suspect is a man that was wearing a dark grey t-shirt and a black zip-up hoodie or jacket.

Provided

Police said after the suspect stole the truck, he turned right on State Route 128 but his further direction is unknown.

"I'm hoping he will get caught," the woman said. "And when he does get caught I'm going to look at him and I'm going to say 'see ya.'"

Police are also looking for a second suspect they said was assisting the man who stole the truck.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Ross Township police at 513-863-2337 or Sergeant Rogers at 513-316-4158.