Talawanda student arrested for making threat against school

OXFORD, Ohio — A Talawanda student was arrested and accused of making a threat against the high school, according to a press release from the district.

"Early this morning a student was taken into custody and transported to Butler County Juvenile Detention Center for making a threat against Talawanda High School," the release said. "The student was intercepted within minutes of making the threat and confessed to making the threat."

The release said the student told the high school administration and law enforcement that he made the threat in an attempt to get school canceled.

The district said the student will face disciplinary action and will also face charges from the Oxford Police Department.

RELATED | Investigation continues into allegations against Talawanda school staffer