Police investigate alleged gross sexual imposition by Talawanda staffer

OXFORD, Ohio — Police are investigating a local middle school employee, who has been ordered on paid leave, after a Talawanda student reported an allegation of “being touched inappropriately” last week.

According to an Oxford Police incident report obtained Monday by the Journal-News, the complaining student’s allegation was made on Dec. 1, initiating both a police and Talawanda school district investigation.

Police noted in their report they are investigating a claim of “gross sexual imposition” that is alleged to have happened at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Talawanda Middle School at 4030 Oxford Reily Road.

“On (Dec. 1) a student reported being touched inappropriately by a member of the school staff,” noted the Oxford police report, which was heavily redacted and did not include and further details regarding the alleged incident.

Talawanda Schools Spokeswoman Holli Morrish released a statement noting: “On (Dec. 1) a student reported unprofessional behavior from a TMS educator. As a result, an investigation was opened and the employee was placed on paid administrative leave.”

Morrish declined to provide the employee’s gender but said the person was a full-time staff member at the middle school.

“It is the practice and policy of Talawanda School district to not make comments to the media or the public during an open investigation. The district takes all allegations seriously. The safety and well-being of students remains the highest priority of the Talawanda School district,” Morrish said.

Lt. Lara Fening of the Oxford Police, declined to offer comment beyond the incident report information.

The Talawanda Schools enroll students from Oxford and surrounding communities near the western border of Butler County.

