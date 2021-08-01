Oxford bar to require proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test for entry

OXFORD, Ohio — Brick Street, a popular bar and club in Oxford announced Thursday it would require proof of either a negative COVID-19 test, a positive COVID-19 antibody test or proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccination before allowing patrons to enter.

The negative COVID-19 test must have happened within 72 hours to grant entry to the bar and guests can show a photo of their COVID-19 vaccination card, or an email confirming vaccination as proof.

"It was our hope that by now, COVID would be in the rear-view mirror," read a post from the bar on Instagram. "Unfortunately, the Delta variant has spread rapidly in the unvaccinated population, threatening once again to potentially alter your college experience and our ability to deliver the Brick Street experience that we have worked so hard to build over the last two decades."

The main goal of this requirement, the statement said, is to ensure the bar can remain at full capacity all year and to help keep patrons and employees safe.

The bar is also working to provide vaccinations on-site Monday through Thursday during the day, and those who are vaccinated there will be put into drawings for 50 VIP giveaways during the summer.

"We fully respect a person's right to make their own decision about getting vaccinated," the bar's statement reads. "At the same time, we hope that all of you respect our right to take precautions that we believe are in the best interest of our customers, employees and the community."