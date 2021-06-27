Watch
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyOxford

Actions

Miami University professor died after fall from mountain peak in Alaska park

items.[0].image.alt
Imagine via Miami University
prof.jpg
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 11:07:43-04

COPPER CENTER, Alaska (AP) — A 52-year-old Ohio man died after he fell off the peak of a mountain in a national park.

David Shrider, from Oxford, fell 150 feet Friday down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve near Kennecott, the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve said Saturday. Just before the fall, “a family member in the hiking group reported that he asked for help and then rolled approximately 150 feet down a slope. When a member of the group found him, he was dead. His son, who was a member of the party, called 911,” the park said.

Shrider was a professor at Miami University's Farmer School of Business, the university confirmed in a Facebook post Saturday.

According to the Facebook post, Shrider was named Outstanding Professor by the Miami University Associated Student Government in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!