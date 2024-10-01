District: Talawanda High School student arrested for making threat toward school

OXFORD, Ohio — A Talawanda High School student has been arrested for making threats toward the high school, Talawanda Schools announced on its website Tuesday.

The district said the student made the threat Monday evening, and it was investigated throughout the night. The district did not say what the nature of the threat was.

The threat was found to not be credible, the district said.

The student didn't attend school Tuesday and was also arrested. It's unclear what charges they'll face.

"The high school facility is safe and secure," the district wrote.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district also had extra security and law enforcement at the school Tuesday.

"A threat of this nature is a very serious criminal offense," the district said. "The school district will pursue all disciplinary measures."



