A person was killed Tuesday night in a crash on Hamilton-Richmond Road in Hanover Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of Hamilton-Richmond Road, according to the Journal-News.

Two people were flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. One has died, according to BCSO Sgt. Kim Peters.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released and the crash investigation is continuing.