UPDATE: Inmate who escaped custody near Monroe turns himself in

An inmate who escaped custody late Friday while being taken to an area hospital has turned himself in, Journal-News reports.

Derrick M. Volz, 29, with his attorney present, turned himself in at 8 p.m. Tuesday to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office without incident. He has been booked into the Warren County Jail, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday evening.

Volz, of Amelia, was being taken to the hospital by staff from the Talbert House’s Community Correction Center, which is on state Route 63 in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County.

Volz was incarcerated there on drug possession charges out of Clermont County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Jail are not connected to the correction center.

The correction center is one of multiple programs the Talbert House operates. According to the Talbert House website, the center offers residential care, assessment, treatment and reintegration programs for adult male felony offenders.