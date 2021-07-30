New Kroger distribution center to bring jobs to Tri-State

MONROE, Ohio — Following a soft opening in March, Kroger's new Monroe distribution center will officially open Friday and bring close to 400 jobs to the Tri-State, according to officials.

Kroger officials said this center is the first in a planned 20 automated distribution centers. These facilities will use robots to select and deliver groceries to Kroger customers.

How it works is the robots gather the groceries and bring them to a picking station. Once there, people will put the groceries together and check for quality control. Then. the groceries are loaded onto a truck and delivered to homes, stores and smaller facilities.

Matt Englehart with Jobs Ohio said the facility will bring about 400 jobs to the Tri-State.

"Quality management, customer service transportation, this particular warehouse in Monroe, it's going to be the first of its kind for for Kroger," Englehart said. "We think that this is going to serve as a model that's gonna improve efficiencies for online food ordering and distribution of groceries an goods nationwide..."

According to Englehart, the distribution center will also help alleviate issues caused by food deserts since brick-and-mortar grocery stores are unnecessary thanks to this center.