Monroe Police investigate double fatal crash

MONROE, Ohio — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred just after 3 p.m. Friday.

A tractor-trailer collided with a silver sedan at the intersection of N. Main Street and State Route 63.

The driver of the silver sedan was dead when crews arrived at the scene.

The sedan’s passenger was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via medical helicopter where they succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The names of the victims have not been released.

