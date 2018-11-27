Butler Co. man charged with slitting his dog's throat

WCPO Staff
11:16 AM, Nov 27, 2018
2 hours ago
Adam Schrand | WCPO
MONROE, Ohio -- A Butler County man was charged with a felony count of cruelty to a companion animal after he slit the throat of his dog, according to police.

The dog, a 7-year-old yorkie-poo, was found dead at the home of Michael Kelley, 62, on Nov. 2 during a medical run.

The Butler County Deputy Dog Warden said Kelley slit the dog's throat with a kitchen knife in the yard of his home. However, the dog survived this attempt, so Kelley used a fillet knife to "finish the job."

"Cases like this are disturbing," Sheriff Richard Jones wrote in a release. "I don’t understand the mentality of people who mistreat innocent animals."

