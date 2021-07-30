Watch
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash after leaving Middletown bar

NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS STAFF
Middletown police are investigating a woman found dead on Verity Parkway near Access 3 Road after a hit and run crash Thursday night.
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jul 30, 2021
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown police are investigating the death of a woman that happened Thursday night after a hit and run crash, according to the Journal News.

The victim was found dead in the middle of North Verity Parkway near Access 3 Road at about 10:31 p.m., according to Shelby Quinlivan, the city spokeswoman.

Police believe the woman was leaving Billy T’s bar on Tytus Avenue when the crash happened, according to Quinlivan.

Detectives are working to identify the woman and the driver of the vehicle who reportedly fled the scene.

