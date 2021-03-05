Thirty-one charges — including murder, gross abuse of corpse — for James Hamilton, Brittany Gosney

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Butler County grand jury on Friday added a bevy of new charges to prosecutors’ case against Brittany Gosney, who confessed to killing her 6-year-old son, and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, who stands accused of helping her conceal and dispose of the first-grader’s body.

Gosney, 29, now faces a single count of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of tampering with evidence, five counts of endangering children, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of abduction and two counts of gross abuse of a corpse.

Hamilton, 42, stands charged with three counts each of kidnapping, abduction, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

According to police, Gosney had attempted to abandon 6-year-old James Hutchinson and his two second-grade siblings in Rush Run Wildlife Area on Feb. 27. A Preble County Sheriff’s Office report indicated Hamilton had been pressuring her to get rid of them.

She took the children to Rush Run and let them out into the parking lot, then attempted to drive away. Hutchinson tried to hold on to her car.

He died after being dragged and possibly run over, according to police and court documents. Prosecutors said Gosney loaded his body into her car along with his living siblings, drove them back to her Middletown home and concealed Hutchinson’s body overnight.

She and Hamilton would drive an hour away to Lawrenceburg, Indiana, to dump the body in the Ohio River, according to police.

They next attempted to report Hutchinson missing, but discrepancies in their stories led to their arrests and Gosney’s confession.