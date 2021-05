MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A suspect reportedly dumped between 20 and 30 domesticated rabbits at Smith Park on Saturday, according to the Journal-News.

A group of people are trying to round up the rabbits and get them contained. There is no word on what the group will do with the bunnies.

The Middletown Police did not have any information available about possible charges or suspects.

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO 9 News.