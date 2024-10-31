Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMiddletown

Actions

Police: Woman stabbed her mother to death in Middletown

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Middletown Police
Posted

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman has been arrested after police said she fatally stabbed her mother in Middletown.

According to Middletown police, officers were called to a home on 14th Avenue at around 11:24 p.m. Wednesday night. When they got there, they found 72-year-old Minnie Lewis suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Lewis was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested 44-year-old Mekeshia Lattimore, Lewis' daughter, and charged her with murder.

Police did not say what may have led up to the stabbing.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
5th Grader gets sweet swiftie surprise from Lexington dream factory 'It was just a joke' | Lakota student arrested for threat to shoot up school Man arrested, accused of setting vehicles, home on fire in Miami Township

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money