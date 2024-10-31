Police: Woman stabbed her mother to death in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman has been arrested after police said she fatally stabbed her mother in Middletown.

According to Middletown police, officers were called to a home on 14th Avenue at around 11:24 p.m. Wednesday night. When they got there, they found 72-year-old Minnie Lewis suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Lewis was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested 44-year-old Mekeshia Lattimore, Lewis' daughter, and charged her with murder.

Police did not say what may have led up to the stabbing.