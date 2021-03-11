Police: Man dead after motorcycle crash in Middletown Wednesday

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man died Wednesday evening after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Middletown, according to police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 26-year-old Juan Pinales was driving a car north on University Boulevard and attempted to make a left turn onto Woodlawn Avenue. At the same time, 24-year-old Dustin Jackson was driving his motorcycle south on University Boulevard and struck the passenger side of Pinales's car.

Police said Jackson died at the scene despite wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. First responders treated Pinales at the scene for minor injuries, but they transported a passenger in his car to Atrium Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.