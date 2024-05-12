PD: 1 fatally shot, 2 injured while sitting in vehicle in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting in Middletown early Sunday morning, Middletown police said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 3:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Sheffield Street.

When police arrived, they found three people had been shot while sitting their vehicle.

Two of the people were transported to Atrium Medical Center, police said. Their current condition is unknown.

The third person, who has not been identified, died at the scene, police said.

Police said there have been no arrests in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mynheir at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.