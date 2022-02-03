Passenger dead after crash in Middletown on Wednesday

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman has died one day after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash in Middletown on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At around 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, the driver of a 2002 Ford Mustang was traveling west on Verity Parkway when the driver of a 2013 Kia Rio, traveling east on Verity Parkway, tried to turn left onto Carmody Boulevard.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection and the Mustang traveled off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole. Camille Kay, 21, a passenger in the Mustang, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later died.

Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. Officials have not announced whether any driver involved in the crash will face charges.