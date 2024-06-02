Watch Now
OSHP: 6-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from crash

The crash occurred in Middletown, Warren County
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jun 02, 2024
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday evening in Warren County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded at approximately 6:00 p.m. to a crash involving a pedestrian on Hendrickson Road east of Audubon Road.

Investigators determined a SUV was traveling east on Hendrickson Road east of Audubon when the child entered the road and was struck, OSHP said.

The boy was transported to Atrium Medical Center and then moved to Dayton Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The driver and her infant passenger were not injured, OSHP said.

Troopers said the roadway was shut down during the crash investigation and reopened at 9:15 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation, the OSHP said.

