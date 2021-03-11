OSHP: 1 killed, 3 injured after vehicle crashed into building in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person was killed and three others were seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a building in Middletown Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Police said a 2008 Mini Cooper was heading eastbound on Lefferson Road at high speeds. At around 9 p.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the left side of the road, crashing into a building.

Police said 21-year-old Charles Barrett, of Middletown, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalized. Two other occupants, including a 17-year-old who suffered life-threatening injuries, are also under hospital care.

Alcohol and drug use have not been identified as factors in the crash at this time. OSHP said troopers will continue to investigate.

The OSHP Hamilton Post was assisted by Middletown Police, Middletown Fire and the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

