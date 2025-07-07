Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officials: 2 killed in Middletown house fire Sunday

Nick Graham | Journal-News staff
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people were killed and a firefighter was injured in an early morning house fire Sunday in Middletown, according to city officials.

At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Clarendon Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters located two occupants and removed them from the home.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to City of Middletown Communications Manager Clayton Castle.

One firefighter experienced minor injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

