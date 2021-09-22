Middletown school bus window shot with BB or pellet gun

A school bus transporting Middletown Prep Academy students had its back window shot by a BB or pellet gun Tuesday afternoon, according to the Middletown City School District.

No one was hurt on the bus. Middletown school district buses are used to transport students to surrounding school districts.

“Our children’s safety, whether students in our schools or elsewhere, remains our utmost priority,” the district said in a release posted on its website.

Middletown police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-425-7704.

