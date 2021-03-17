Middletown PD to aggressively patrol the roads on St. Patrick’s Day

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Police Department, through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety plan to keep the roads safe around the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, the city said in a statement released Tuesday.

Police will be targeting speeders, violators of seatbelt laws, aggressive drivers, and potential DUI offenders.

Authorities ask that people who plan to drink at St. Patrick’s Day celebrations make travel arrangements beforehand to prevent impaired driving.

Citizens who witness suspicious activity or see drivers who are potentially impaired are asked to call the police department at 513-425-7700.

