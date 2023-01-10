Middletown City Schools superintendent resigns

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. is resigning, the district announced Monday.

After five years with Middletown, Styles will become a partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative — a non-profit that works with districts across the country to better the learning experience for teachers and students.

"It has truly been an honor to be part of the Middie family. I have poured my heart and soul into serving the students, staff, and community. We can all stand proud of what we’ve accomplished together. Continue to rise up and be the reason #MiddieRising," Styles said in a statement on the district's website.

In an interview with the Journal-News, Styles said his last day will be Feb. 28.

Styles was the district's first Black superintendent. He was also one of three finalists for the superintendent position with Cincinnati Public Schools. Iranetta Wright, the former deputy superintendent for Detroit Public Schools Community District, got the job.

During his time as MCSD superintendent, Styles focused on closing the digital divide between those with affordable access to internet and those without. He was also a co-advisor for the Students for Equitable Education (SEE) Summit calling for education valuing the identity of every student.

"In five years the district has evolved," said Chris Urso, Middletown Board of Education president, in a statement. "What our students learn, how they are taught, and the climate of our schools has shifted dramatically under his leadership."

The board plans to provide an update on the position at its next meeting on Jan. 30.

